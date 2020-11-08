Wisconsin DHS reports 4,280 new positive COVID-19, lowest number of cases in 6 days

SUNDAY 11/8/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 267,410 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 2,312 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 58,119, or 21.7%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 57,915, or 22%, yesterday.

Of the 12,761 test results available today, 33.54% were positive. In total, DHS says 1,916,801 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 2,184,211 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Thursday afternoon, a total of 1,806 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 373 are in an ICU. A total of 1,355 hospital beds, or 12% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently five patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, down from six yesterday. The first patient was admitted on Oct. 21.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 2,312 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 4, DHS reports that all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Just one county – Langlade County – is reporting a shrinking trajectory of its COVID-19 activity level.

Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, and Waushara counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, and Marinette counties reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Brown, Calumet, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Calumet, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Outagamie, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties, last week, reported a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases267,410263,130 (+4,280)
Active cases58,119 (21.7%)57,915 (22%)
Recovered cases206,944 (77.4%)202,879 (77.1%)
Negative tests1,916,8011,908,320 (+8,481)
Patients hospitalized1,8061,787 (+19)
COVID-19 patients in ICU373385 (-12)
Hospital beds available1,355 (12%)1,257 (+98)
Ever hospitalized12,839 (4.8%)12,727 (+112)
COVID-19 deaths2,312 (0.9%)2,301 (+11)
NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day prior.

Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 cases

