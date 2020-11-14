Wisconsin DHS reports 5,146 new positive COVID-19 cases and 52 new virus-related deaths

SATURDAY 11/14/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 306,311 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 2,625 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 68,453 or 22.4%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 69,060, or 22.9%, yesterday.

Of the 18,954 test results available today, 27.1% were positive. In total, DHS says 1,989,320 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 2,295,631 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Thursday afternoon, a total of 2,045 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 435 are in an ICU. A total of 1,274 hospital beds, or 11% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently 20 patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, up from 15 yesterday. The first patient was admitted on Oct. 21.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 2,625 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 11, DHS reports that all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are seeing critically high COVID-19 activity levels.

Brown, Outagamie, and Waupaca counties are experiencing a growing trajectory in disease activity.

Last week, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, and Waushara counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Shawano, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties reported no significant change in disease activity. Last week, Brown, Calumet, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Kewaunee County reported a shrinking disease activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 306,311 301,165 (+5,146) Active cases 68,453 (22.4%) 69,060 (22.9%) Recovered cases 235,170 (76.8%) 229,469 (76.2%) Negative tests 1,989,320 1,975,512 (+13,808) Patients hospitalized 2,045 2,077 (+32) COVID-19 patients in ICU 435 424 (+11) Hospital beds available 1,274 (11%) 1,170 (+104) Ever hospitalized 14,226 (4.6%) 14,045 (+181) COVID-19 deaths 2,625 (0.9%) 2,573 (+52) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day prior.

Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 cases