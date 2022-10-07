Editors Note: WFRV Local 5 News will be updating COVID-19 numbers every Friday from here on out rather than every day.

FRIDAY 10/7/2022, 3:00 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,649,510 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,534 total COVID-19 deaths.

Unable to view the tables below? Click here.

﻿ Today’s Total 9/30/2022’s Total Total positive cases 1,649,510 1,643,442 (+6,068) Received one dose of vaccine 3,819,280 (65.5%) 3,817,556 (65.5%) Fully vaccinated 3,601,725 (61.8%) 3,600,957 (61.7%) COVID-19 deaths 13,534 13,499 (+35) Ever hospitalized 66,037 65,815 (+222) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 10,031,977 vaccine doses and 2,683,649 booster doses have been administered in Wisconsin as of October 7.

Unable to view the tables below? Click here.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is using a new module to measure COVID-19 activity levels. They are now using the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels. The map is measured by the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and health care systems in the communities.

The CDC reports that two counties in Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels. Neither of the two is located in northeast Wisconsin.

For more information on collecting the data, visit the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels data page.