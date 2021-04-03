Wisconsin DHS reports 706 new positive COVID-19 cases, 7 virus-related deaths reported

SATURDAY 4/3/2021 1:57 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 579,293 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,640 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,230 (1.2%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 7,143 (1.2%) yesterday.

A total of 3,322,680 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 4,311 test results available today, 16.38% were positive. DHS says 2,743,387 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 244 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 60 are in an ICU. A total of 2,200 hospital beds, or 20% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 139 known cases of B.1.1.7, eight cases of B.1.351, and two cases of the P.1 variant.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 579,293 578,587 (+706) Active cases 7,230 (1.2%) 7,143 (1.2%) Recovered cases 565,209 (97.6%) 564,597 (97.6%) Negative tests 2,743,387 2,739,782 (+3,605) Patients hospitalized 244 241 (+3) COVID-19 patients in ICU 60 56 (+4) Hospital beds available 2,200 (20%) 2,082 (+118) Ever hospitalized 27,739 (4.8%) 27,685 (+54) COVID-19 deaths 6,640 (1.1%) 6,633 (+7) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

As of March 30, DHS is reporting a total of 3,002,745 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 2,978,088 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS

As of Wednesday, March 31, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, Waupaca County is reporting a growing trajectory.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Winnebago are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are shrinking in high case activity levels.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing no significant change in medium case activity levels are Marinette and Oconto.

There are no counties shrinking in medium case activity levels.

Kewaunee, Menominee, Shawano, and Waushara are counties experiencing no change in low case activity levels.

In shrinking case activity levels, there no Northeast Wisconsin counties reporting in the low category.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.