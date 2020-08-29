Wisconsin DHS reports almost 90% of positive COVID-19 cases have recovered

SATURDAY 8/29/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 74,800 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,119 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,588, or 10.1%, are active, according to DHS.
Of the 8,752 test results available today, 9.4% were positive. Yesterday, 9.2% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,164,740 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,239,540 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 309 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 103 are in an ICU. A total of 2,787 hospital beds, or 24% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 5,775, or 8%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 1,119 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.
DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Menominee County is reporting a moderate activity level. Brown, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Outagamie counties are reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. Marinette County is reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|74,800
|73,981 (+819)
|Active cases
|7,588 (10.1%)
|7,585 (10.3%)
|Recovered cases
|66,075 (88.4%)
|65,265 (88.2%)
|Negative cases
|1,164,740
|1,156,807 (+7,933)
|Patients hospitalized
|309
|291(+18)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|103
|96 (+7)
|Hospital beds available
|2,787 (24%)
|2,465 (+9)
|Ever hospitalized
|5,775 (8%)
|5,736 (+39)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,119 (1.5%)
|1,113 (+6)
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/29/2020
|Negative as of 8/29/2020
|Deaths as of 8/29/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/29/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/29/2020
|Adams
|108
|3,125
|3
|538.0
|3%
|Ashland
|34
|2,018
|1
|216.4
|3%
|Barron
|371
|7,376
|3
|819.9
|1%
|Bayfield
|44
|2,445
|1
|293.5
|2%
|Brown
|5,319
|58,628
|58
|2047.5
|1%
|Buffalo
|60
|1,948
|2
|455.7
|3%
|Burnett
|40
|2,103
|2
|262.2
|5%
|Calumet
|491
|7,817
|2
|985.8
|0%
|Chippewa
|342
|11,987
|0
|537.4
|0%
|Clark
|239
|4,420
|8
|692.9
|3%
|Columbia
|349
|11,669
|2
|612.8
|1%
|Crawford
|102
|3,902
|0
|626.2
|0%
|Dane
|5,387
|161,085
|40
|1016.7
|1%
|Dodge
|1,120
|19,081
|5
|1276.0
|0%
|Door
|128
|5,176
|3
|466.5
|2%
|Douglas
|249
|6,102
|0
|573.7
|0%
|Dunn
|173
|6,602
|0
|388.8
|0%
|Eau Claire
|790
|17,494
|6
|767.1
|1%
|Florence
|24
|723
|0
|553.4
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|1,081
|18,045
|9
|1056.5
|1%
|Forest
|77
|1,167
|4
|853.8
|5%
|Grant
|432
|10,781
|17
|833.5
|4%
|Green
|265
|6,058
|1
|718.9
|0%
|Green Lake
|90
|3,006
|0
|479.8
|0%
|Iowa
|118
|4,426
|0
|499.6
|0%
|Iron
|121
|1,343
|1
|2117.2
|1%
|Jackson
|76
|5,842
|1
|370.6
|1%
|Jefferson
|889
|15,605
|6
|1050.2
|1%
|Juneau
|193
|6,940
|1
|730.5
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,939
|32,614
|62
|1746.0
|2%
|Kewaunee
|169
|2,984
|2
|830.1
|1%
|La Crosse
|1,156
|20,636
|1
|980.9
|0%
|Lafayette
|185
|2,766
|0
|1105.5
|0%
|Langlade
|84
|2,708
|2
|438.3
|2%
|Lincoln
|82
|3,944
|1
|294.5
|1%
|Manitowoc
|513
|12,289
|2
|646.0
|0%
|Marathon
|771
|17,435
|13
|570.0
|2%
|Marinette
|602
|8,369
|6
|1485.1
|1%
|Marquette
|89
|2,484
|1
|585.3
|1%
|Menominee
|28
|1,939
|0
|611.5
|0%
|Milwaukee
|23,977
|219,192
|489
|2512.8
|2%
|Monroe
|280
|8,643
|2
|615.4
|1%
|Oconto
|419
|7,196
|2
|1115.7
|0%
|Oneida
|210
|6,354
|0
|594.1
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,799
|31,306
|19
|973.7
|1%
|Ozaukee
|897
|15,618
|18
|1016.0
|2%
|Pepin
|46
|1,156
|0
|633.4
|0%
|Pierce
|289
|5,859
|5
|694.7
|2%
|Polk
|171
|7,203
|2
|394.5
|1%
|Portage
|587
|10,744
|1
|831.5
|0%
|Price
|36
|2,157
|0
|266.9
|0%
|Racine
|3,988
|54,442
|89
|2041.0
|2%
|Richland
|47
|3,465
|4
|268.0
|9%
|Rock
|1,667
|29,246
|26
|1030.5
|2%
|Rusk
|24
|1,627
|1
|169.2
|4%
|Sauk
|634
|16,848
|3
|996.9
|0%
|Sawyer
|157
|3,891
|0
|959.1
|0%
|Shawano
|262
|7,557
|0
|638.9
|0%
|Sheboygan
|1,022
|18,863
|8
|887.1
|1%
|St. Croix
|628
|12,828
|7
|714.3
|1%
|Taylor
|98
|2,280
|3
|481.4
|3%
|Trempealeau
|411
|5,521
|2
|1396.2
|0%
|Vernon
|97
|4,606
|0
|317.9
|0%
|Vilas
|102
|3,426
|0
|472.4
|0%
|Walworth
|1,689
|19,769
|27
|1639.6
|2%
|Washburn
|63
|2,380
|0
|401.6
|0%
|Washington
|1,595
|20,927
|29
|1185.6
|2%
|Waukesha
|5,525
|67,629
|74
|1385.1
|1%
|Waupaca
|655
|8,984
|17
|1273.2
|3%
|Waushara
|152
|5,815
|2
|630.3
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,493
|32,501
|21
|878.6
|1%
|Wood
|450
|11,625
|2
|614.1
|0%
|Total
|74,800
|1,164,740
|1,119
|1294.5
|1%
Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin
