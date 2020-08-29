Wisconsin DHS reports almost 90% of positive COVID-19 cases have recovered

SATURDAY 8/29/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 74,800 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,119 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,588, or 10.1%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 8,752 test results available today, 9.4% were positive. Yesterday, 9.2% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,164,740 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,239,540 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 309 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 103 are in an ICU. A total of 2,787 hospital beds, or 24% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,775, or 8%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,119 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Menominee County is reporting a moderate activity level. Brown, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Outagamie counties are reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. Marinette County is reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 74,800 73,981 (+819) Active cases 7,588 (10.1%) 7,585 (10.3%) Recovered cases 66,075 (88.4%) 65,265 (88.2%) Negative cases 1,164,740 1,156,807 (+7,933) Patients hospitalized 309 291(+18) COVID-19 patients in ICU 103 96 (+7) Hospital beds available 2,787 (24%) 2,465 (+9) Ever hospitalized 5,775 (8%) 5,736 (+39) COVID-19 deaths 1,119 (1.5%) 1,113 (+6)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/29/2020 Negative as of 8/29/2020 Deaths as of 8/29/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/29/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/29/2020 Adams 108 3,125 3 538.0 3% Ashland 34 2,018 1 216.4 3% Barron 371 7,376 3 819.9 1% Bayfield 44 2,445 1 293.5 2% Brown 5,319 58,628 58 2047.5 1% Buffalo 60 1,948 2 455.7 3% Burnett 40 2,103 2 262.2 5% Calumet 491 7,817 2 985.8 0% Chippewa 342 11,987 0 537.4 0% Clark 239 4,420 8 692.9 3% Columbia 349 11,669 2 612.8 1% Crawford 102 3,902 0 626.2 0% Dane 5,387 161,085 40 1016.7 1% Dodge 1,120 19,081 5 1276.0 0% Door 128 5,176 3 466.5 2% Douglas 249 6,102 0 573.7 0% Dunn 173 6,602 0 388.8 0% Eau Claire 790 17,494 6 767.1 1% Florence 24 723 0 553.4 0% Fond du Lac 1,081 18,045 9 1056.5 1% Forest 77 1,167 4 853.8 5% Grant 432 10,781 17 833.5 4% Green 265 6,058 1 718.9 0% Green Lake 90 3,006 0 479.8 0% Iowa 118 4,426 0 499.6 0% Iron 121 1,343 1 2117.2 1% Jackson 76 5,842 1 370.6 1% Jefferson 889 15,605 6 1050.2 1% Juneau 193 6,940 1 730.5 1% Kenosha 2,939 32,614 62 1746.0 2% Kewaunee 169 2,984 2 830.1 1% La Crosse 1,156 20,636 1 980.9 0% Lafayette 185 2,766 0 1105.5 0% Langlade 84 2,708 2 438.3 2% Lincoln 82 3,944 1 294.5 1% Manitowoc 513 12,289 2 646.0 0% Marathon 771 17,435 13 570.0 2% Marinette 602 8,369 6 1485.1 1% Marquette 89 2,484 1 585.3 1% Menominee 28 1,939 0 611.5 0% Milwaukee 23,977 219,192 489 2512.8 2% Monroe 280 8,643 2 615.4 1% Oconto 419 7,196 2 1115.7 0% Oneida 210 6,354 0 594.1 0% Outagamie 1,799 31,306 19 973.7 1% Ozaukee 897 15,618 18 1016.0 2% Pepin 46 1,156 0 633.4 0% Pierce 289 5,859 5 694.7 2% Polk 171 7,203 2 394.5 1% Portage 587 10,744 1 831.5 0% Price 36 2,157 0 266.9 0% Racine 3,988 54,442 89 2041.0 2% Richland 47 3,465 4 268.0 9% Rock 1,667 29,246 26 1030.5 2% Rusk 24 1,627 1 169.2 4% Sauk 634 16,848 3 996.9 0% Sawyer 157 3,891 0 959.1 0% Shawano 262 7,557 0 638.9 0% Sheboygan 1,022 18,863 8 887.1 1% St. Croix 628 12,828 7 714.3 1% Taylor 98 2,280 3 481.4 3% Trempealeau 411 5,521 2 1396.2 0% Vernon 97 4,606 0 317.9 0% Vilas 102 3,426 0 472.4 0% Walworth 1,689 19,769 27 1639.6 2% Washburn 63 2,380 0 401.6 0% Washington 1,595 20,927 29 1185.6 2% Waukesha 5,525 67,629 74 1385.1 1% Waupaca 655 8,984 17 1273.2 3% Waushara 152 5,815 2 630.3 1% Winnebago 1,493 32,501 21 878.6 1% Wood 450 11,625 2 614.1 0% Total 74,800 1,164,740 1,119 1294.5 1%

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

Latest Stories