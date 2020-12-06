Wisconsin sees decrease in number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths, percentage of active cases drops

SUNDAY 12/6/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 412,177 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 3,719 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 59,388, 14.4%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 62,128, 15.2%, yesterday.

Of the 10,564 test results available today, 26.4% were positive. In total, DHS says 2,196,722 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 2,608,899 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of yesterday afternoon, a total of 1,660 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 371 are in an ICU. A total of 1,680 hospital beds, or 15% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently six patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, down from ten yesterday. The first patient was admitted on Oct. 21.

Wisconsin has seen 3,719 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 2, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a very high COVID-19 case activity level – including six Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high case activity levels.

Last week, Brown County was experiencing a growing trajectory in disease activity. This week no Wisconsin counties are reporting a growing trajectory.

Of the six Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing critically high case activity levels, Kewaunee and Marinette are reporting no significant change in disease activity.

Of the 11 Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels, Oconto, Shawano, and Waupaca are reporting no significant change in disease activity.

Last week, Kewaunee and Manitowoc counties reported no significant change in disease activity.

This week, of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing critically high case activity levels, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan counties are reporting shrinking disease activity.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels, Brown, Calumet, Door, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Waushara, and Winnebago counties are reporting shrinking disease activity.

Last week, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties reported shrinking disease activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

