Wisconsin DHS reports less than 3,500 new positive COVID-19 cases, lowest amount of cases recorded in 5 days

Coronavirus

SUNDAY 11/1/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 228,863 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 2,047 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 47,551, or 20.8%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 48,208, or 21.4%, yesterday.

Of the 18,062 test results available today, 19.3% were positive. In total, DHS says 1,841,205 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 2,070,068 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Thursday afternoon, a total of 1,502 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 349 are in an ICU. A total of 1,697 hospital beds, or 15% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently eight patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, up from six yesterday. The first patient was admitted on Oct. 21.

Wisconsin has seen 2,047 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 28, DHS reports that 70 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels, including all Northeast Wisconsin counties.

Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, and Marinette counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Sheboygan counties reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Calumet, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara counties are reporting no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Last week, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Outagamie, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

Oconto County, last week, was reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases228,863225,370 (+3,493)
Active cases47,551 (20.8%)48,208 (21.4%)
Recovered cases179,230 (78.3%)175,096 (77.7%)
Negative tests1,841,2051,826,636 (+14,569)
Patients hospitalized1,5021,546 (-44)
COVID-19 patients in ICU349350 (-1)
Hospital beds available1,697 (15%)1,575 (+122)
Ever hospitalized11,497 (5%)11,374 (+123)
COVID-19 deaths2,047 (0.9%)2,031 (+16)
NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day prior.

