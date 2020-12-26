Wisconsin DHS reports less than 650 new positive COVID-19 cases and 4 virus-related deaths

SATURDAY 12/26/2020 1:47 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 468,531 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 4,683 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 30,331 (6.5%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 31,690 (6.8%) yesterday.

A total of 2,798,611 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 5,893 test results available today, 10,72% were positive. DHS says 2,330,080 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 1,243 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 260 are in an ICU. A total of 2,058 hospital beds, or 19% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently zero patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, staying the same from zero patients yesterday. Since Oct. 21, the alternative care facility has seen 168 total patients.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 468,531 467,899 (+632) Active cases 30,331 (6.5%) 31,690 (6.8%) Recovered cases 433,415 (92.5%) 431,428 (92.2%) Negative tests 2,330,080 2,324,819 (+5,261) Patients at alternate care facility 0 0 (+0) Patients hospitalized 1,243 1,243 (-0) COVID-19 patients in ICU 260 260 (+0) Hospital beds available 2,058 2,058 (+0) Ever hospitalized 20,734 (4.4%) 20,703 (+31) COVID-19 deaths 4,683 4,679 (+4) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 23, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level – including one Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing critically high case activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high activity levels, no counties are reporting a growing trajectory in disease activity.

Kewaunee County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Unable to view graphs below? Click here.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels with no significant change in disease activity are Brown, Calumet, Door, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara.

Counties that are shrinking in very high activity levels are Oconto and Winnebago.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.