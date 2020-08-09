Wisconsin DHS reports lowest number of new positive COVID-19 cases within the last five days

SUNDAY 8/9/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 60,554 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 998 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total 60,554 COVID-19 cases, 9,510 are active, according to DHS.
Of the 7,418 test results available today, 8.4 percent of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 8.9 percent of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 993,742 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,054,296 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 355 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 94 are in an ICU. A total of 2,503 hospital beds, or 22 percent of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 5,000, or 8.3 percent, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 998 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6 percent have died.
DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|60,554
|59,933 (+621)
|Active cases
|9,510 (15.7%)
|9,636
|Recovered cases
|50,028 (82.6%)
|49,283
|Negative cases
|993,742
|986,945 (+6,797)
|Patients hospitalized
|355
|311 (+44)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|94
|96 (-2)
|Hospital beds available
|2,503 (22%)
|2,236
|Ever hospitalized
|5,000 (8.3%)
|4,980 (+20)
|COVID-19 deaths
|998 (1.6%)
|996 (+2)
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/9/2020
|Negative as of 8/9/2020
|Deaths as of 8/9/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/9/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/9/2020
|Adams
|85
|2,591
|2
|423.5
|2%
|Ashland
|25
|1,741
|1
|159.1
|4%
|Barron
|293
|6,110
|3
|647.5
|1%
|Bayfield
|27
|1,877
|1
|180.1
|4%
|Brown
|4,264
|50,383
|54
|1641.4
|1%
|Buffalo
|43
|1,698
|2
|326.6
|5%
|Burnett
|22
|1,628
|1
|144.2
|5%
|Calumet
|320
|6,099
|2
|642.5
|1%
|Chippewa
|230
|10,416
|0
|361.4
|0%
|Clark
|184
|3,763
|7
|533.5
|4%
|Columbia
|248
|9,850
|1
|435.4
|0%
|Crawford
|75
|3,414
|0
|460.5
|0%
|Dane
|4,536
|136,795
|39
|856.1
|1%
|Dodge
|819
|16,613
|5
|933.1
|1%
|Door
|106
|4,475
|3
|386.3
|3%
|Douglas
|173
|4,979
|0
|398.6
|0%
|Dunn
|123
|5,738
|0
|276.4
|0%
|Eau Claire
|588
|14,814
|4
|570.9
|1%
|Florence
|8
|636
|0
|184.5
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|657
|15,007
|7
|642.1
|1%
|Forest
|59
|996
|4
|654.2
|7%
|Grant
|356
|9,023
|15
|686.9
|4%
|Green
|162
|4,932
|1
|439.5
|1%
|Green Lake
|56
|2,552
|0
|298.6
|0%
|Iowa
|80
|3,689
|0
|338.7
|0%
|Iron
|75
|1,184
|1
|1312.3
|1%
|Jackson
|58
|5,418
|1
|282.8
|2%
|Jefferson
|631
|13,410
|5
|745.4
|1%
|Juneau
|137
|6,220
|1
|518.6
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,667
|29,341
|60
|1584.4
|2%
|Kewaunee
|131
|2,574
|2
|643.4
|2%
|La Crosse
|908
|17,892
|1
|770.5
|0%
|Lafayette
|139
|2,350
|0
|830.6
|0%
|Langlade
|65
|2,283
|1
|339.2
|2%
|Lincoln
|68
|3,353
|0
|244.2
|0%
|Manitowoc
|337
|10,671
|1
|424.4
|0%
|Marathon
|646
|13,658
|9
|477.6
|1%
|Marinette
|395
|7,317
|3
|974.4
|1%
|Marquette
|80
|2,102
|1
|526.1
|1%
|Menominee
|22
|1,743
|0
|480.5
|0%
|Milwaukee
|21,062
|194,005
|456
|2207.3
|2%
|Monroe
|243
|7,359
|2
|534.0
|1%
|Oconto
|248
|6,046
|0
|660.3
|0%
|Oneida
|131
|4,879
|0
|370.6
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,252
|26,248
|14
|677.7
|1%
|Ozaukee
|692
|13,055
|17
|783.8
|2%
|Pepin
|42
|1,010
|0
|578.4
|0%
|Pierce
|222
|4,903
|2
|533.6
|1%
|Polk
|132
|6,125
|2
|304.5
|2%
|Portage
|411
|9,130
|0
|582.2
|0%
|Price
|32
|1,877
|0
|237.2
|0%
|Racine
|3,514
|46,279
|78
|1798.4
|2%
|Richland
|37
|2,920
|4
|211.0
|11%
|Rock
|1,432
|25,081
|26
|885.2
|2%
|Rusk
|20
|1,353
|1
|141.0
|5%
|Sauk
|444
|12,973
|3
|698.2
|1%
|Sawyer
|67
|2,747
|0
|409.3
|0%
|Shawano
|196
|6,458
|0
|477.9
|0%
|Sheboygan
|746
|16,275
|9
|647.5
|1%
|St. Croix
|493
|10,920
|5
|560.8
|1%
|Taylor
|69
|1,916
|1
|339.0
|1%
|Trempealeau
|336
|4,978
|2
|1141.4
|1%
|Vernon
|64
|4,037
|0
|209.7
|0%
|Vilas
|53
|2,476
|0
|245.4
|0%
|Walworth
|1,335
|16,943
|23
|1296.0
|2%
|Washburn
|47
|2,039
|0
|299.6
|0%
|Washington
|1,066
|17,098
|22
|792.4
|2%
|Waukesha
|4,234
|54,814
|58
|1061.5
|1%
|Waupaca
|453
|7,977
|15
|880.6
|3%
|Waushara
|116
|5,357
|1
|481.0
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,176
|27,565
|18
|692.1
|2%
|Wood
|291
|9,564
|1
|397.1
|0%
|Total
|60,554
|993,742
|998
|1047.9
|2%