Wisconsin DHS reports lowest number of new positive COVID-19 cases within the last five days

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SUNDAY 8/9/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 60,554 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 998 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total 60,554 COVID-19 cases, 9,510 are active, according to DHS.

Of the 7,418 test results available today, 8.4 percent of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 8.9 percent of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 993,742 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,054,296 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 355 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 94 are in an ICU. A total of 2,503 hospital beds, or 22 percent of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,000, or 8.3 percent, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 998 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6 percent have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases60,55459,933 (+621)
Active cases9,510 (15.7%)9,636
Recovered cases50,028 (82.6%)49,283
Negative cases993,742986,945 (+6,797)
Patients hospitalized355311 (+44)
COVID-19 patients in ICU9496 (-2)
Hospital beds available2,503 (22%)2,236
Ever hospitalized5,000 (8.3%)4,980 (+20)
COVID-19 deaths998 (1.6%)996 (+2)
Wisconsin CountyPositive as of 8/9/2020Negative as of 8/9/2020Deaths as of 8/9/2020Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/9/2020Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/9/2020
Adams852,5912423.52%
Ashland251,7411159.14%
Barron2936,1103647.51%
Bayfield271,8771180.14%
Brown4,26450,383541641.41%
Buffalo431,6982326.65%
Burnett221,6281144.25%
Calumet3206,0992642.51%
Chippewa23010,4160361.40%
Clark1843,7637533.54%
Columbia2489,8501435.40%
Crawford753,4140460.50%
Dane4,536136,79539856.11%
Dodge81916,6135933.11%
Door1064,4753386.33%
Douglas1734,9790398.60%
Dunn1235,7380276.40%
Eau Claire58814,8144570.91%
Florence86360184.50%
Fond du Lac65715,0077642.11%
Forest599964654.27%
Grant3569,02315686.94%
Green1624,9321439.51%
Green Lake562,5520298.60%
Iowa803,6890338.70%
Iron751,18411312.31%
Jackson585,4181282.82%
Jefferson63113,4105745.41%
Juneau1376,2201518.61%
Kenosha2,66729,341601584.42%
Kewaunee1312,5742643.42%
La Crosse90817,8921770.50%
Lafayette1392,3500830.60%
Langlade652,2831339.22%
Lincoln683,3530244.20%
Manitowoc33710,6711424.40%
Marathon64613,6589477.61%
Marinette3957,3173974.41%
Marquette802,1021526.11%
Menominee221,7430480.50%
Milwaukee21,062194,0054562207.32%
Monroe2437,3592534.01%
Oconto2486,0460660.30%
Oneida1314,8790370.60%
Outagamie1,25226,24814677.71%
Ozaukee69213,05517783.82%
Pepin421,0100578.40%
Pierce2224,9032533.61%
Polk1326,1252304.52%
Portage4119,1300582.20%
Price321,8770237.20%
Racine3,51446,279781798.42%
Richland372,9204211.011%
Rock1,43225,08126885.22%
Rusk201,3531141.05%
Sauk44412,9733698.21%
Sawyer672,7470409.30%
Shawano1966,4580477.90%
Sheboygan74616,2759647.51%
St. Croix49310,9205560.81%
Taylor691,9161339.01%
Trempealeau3364,97821141.41%
Vernon644,0370209.70%
Vilas532,4760245.40%
Walworth1,33516,943231296.02%
Washburn472,0390299.60%
Washington1,06617,09822792.42%
Waukesha4,23454,814581061.51%
Waupaca4537,97715880.63%
Waushara1165,3571481.01%
Winnebago1,17627,56518692.12%
Wood2919,5641397.10%
Total60,554993,7429981047.92%

CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah