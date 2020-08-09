Wisconsin DHS reports lowest number of new positive COVID-19 cases within the last five days

SUNDAY 8/9/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 60,554 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 998 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total 60,554 COVID-19 cases, 9,510 are active, according to DHS.

Of the 7,418 test results available today, 8.4 percent of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 8.9 percent of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 993,742 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,054,296 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 355 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 94 are in an ICU. A total of 2,503 hospital beds, or 22 percent of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,000, or 8.3 percent, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 998 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6 percent have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 60,554 59,933 (+621) Active cases 9,510 (15.7%) 9,636 Recovered cases 50,028 (82.6%) 49,283 Negative cases 993,742 986,945 (+6,797) Patients hospitalized 355 311 (+44) COVID-19 patients in ICU 94 96 (-2) Hospital beds available 2,503 (22%) 2,236 Ever hospitalized 5,000 (8.3%) 4,980 (+20) COVID-19 deaths 998 (1.6%) 996 (+2)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/9/2020 Negative as of 8/9/2020 Deaths as of 8/9/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/9/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/9/2020 Adams 85 2,591 2 423.5 2% Ashland 25 1,741 1 159.1 4% Barron 293 6,110 3 647.5 1% Bayfield 27 1,877 1 180.1 4% Brown 4,264 50,383 54 1641.4 1% Buffalo 43 1,698 2 326.6 5% Burnett 22 1,628 1 144.2 5% Calumet 320 6,099 2 642.5 1% Chippewa 230 10,416 0 361.4 0% Clark 184 3,763 7 533.5 4% Columbia 248 9,850 1 435.4 0% Crawford 75 3,414 0 460.5 0% Dane 4,536 136,795 39 856.1 1% Dodge 819 16,613 5 933.1 1% Door 106 4,475 3 386.3 3% Douglas 173 4,979 0 398.6 0% Dunn 123 5,738 0 276.4 0% Eau Claire 588 14,814 4 570.9 1% Florence 8 636 0 184.5 0% Fond du Lac 657 15,007 7 642.1 1% Forest 59 996 4 654.2 7% Grant 356 9,023 15 686.9 4% Green 162 4,932 1 439.5 1% Green Lake 56 2,552 0 298.6 0% Iowa 80 3,689 0 338.7 0% Iron 75 1,184 1 1312.3 1% Jackson 58 5,418 1 282.8 2% Jefferson 631 13,410 5 745.4 1% Juneau 137 6,220 1 518.6 1% Kenosha 2,667 29,341 60 1584.4 2% Kewaunee 131 2,574 2 643.4 2% La Crosse 908 17,892 1 770.5 0% Lafayette 139 2,350 0 830.6 0% Langlade 65 2,283 1 339.2 2% Lincoln 68 3,353 0 244.2 0% Manitowoc 337 10,671 1 424.4 0% Marathon 646 13,658 9 477.6 1% Marinette 395 7,317 3 974.4 1% Marquette 80 2,102 1 526.1 1% Menominee 22 1,743 0 480.5 0% Milwaukee 21,062 194,005 456 2207.3 2% Monroe 243 7,359 2 534.0 1% Oconto 248 6,046 0 660.3 0% Oneida 131 4,879 0 370.6 0% Outagamie 1,252 26,248 14 677.7 1% Ozaukee 692 13,055 17 783.8 2% Pepin 42 1,010 0 578.4 0% Pierce 222 4,903 2 533.6 1% Polk 132 6,125 2 304.5 2% Portage 411 9,130 0 582.2 0% Price 32 1,877 0 237.2 0% Racine 3,514 46,279 78 1798.4 2% Richland 37 2,920 4 211.0 11% Rock 1,432 25,081 26 885.2 2% Rusk 20 1,353 1 141.0 5% Sauk 444 12,973 3 698.2 1% Sawyer 67 2,747 0 409.3 0% Shawano 196 6,458 0 477.9 0% Sheboygan 746 16,275 9 647.5 1% St. Croix 493 10,920 5 560.8 1% Taylor 69 1,916 1 339.0 1% Trempealeau 336 4,978 2 1141.4 1% Vernon 64 4,037 0 209.7 0% Vilas 53 2,476 0 245.4 0% Walworth 1,335 16,943 23 1296.0 2% Washburn 47 2,039 0 299.6 0% Washington 1,066 17,098 22 792.4 2% Waukesha 4,234 54,814 58 1061.5 1% Waupaca 453 7,977 15 880.6 3% Waushara 116 5,357 1 481.0 1% Winnebago 1,176 27,565 18 692.1 2% Wood 291 9,564 1 397.1 0% Total 60,554 993,742 998 1047.9 2%

CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5