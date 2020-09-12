Wisconsin DHS reports over 1,300 new positive COVID-19 cases and 12 new virus-related deaths

SATURDAY 9/12/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 87,603 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,209 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 9,467, or 10.8% are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 9,157, or 10.6%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.
Of the 11,624 test results available today, 11.6% were positive. Yesterday, 13.8% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,264,305 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,351,908 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 326 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 97 are in an ICU. A total of 2,263 hospital beds, or 20% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
Wisconsin has seen 1,209 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.4% have died.
DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Menominee County is reporting a moderate activity level. Brown, Door, Calumet, Green Lake, Oconto, and Outagamie counties are reporting an upward trend in activity level.
Last week, Brown, Green Lake, and Oconto counties reported a downward trend in activity level while Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago counties reported an upward trend in activity level.
The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|87,603
|86,250 (+1,353)
|Active cases
|9,467 (10.8%)
|9,157 (10.6%)
|Recovered cases
|76,909 (87.8%)
|75,878 (88%)
|Negative cases
|1,264,305
|1,254,034 (+10,271)
|Patients hospitalized
|326
|304 (+22)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|97
|93 (+4)
|Hospital beds available
|2,263 (20%)
|2,249 (+14)
|Ever hospitalized
|6,309 (7.2%)
|6,263 (+46)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,209 (1.4%)
|1,193 (+12)
Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin
