Over 20% of test results available on Sunday came back positive for COVID-19, reports Wisconsin DHS

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 89,185 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,210 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 10,207, or 11.4% are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 9,467, or 10.8%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.

Of the 7,735 test results available today, 20.5% were positive. Yesterday, 11.6% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,270,458 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,359,643 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 319 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 94 are in an ICU. A total of 2,262 hospital beds, or 20% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin has seen 1,210 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.4% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Menominee County is reporting a moderate activity level. Brown, Door, Calumet, Green Lake, Oconto, and Outagamie counties are reporting an upward trend in activity level.

Last week, Brown, Green Lake, and Oconto counties reported a downward trend in activity level while Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago counties reported an upward trend in activity level.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 89,185 87,603 (+1,582) Active cases 10,207 (11.4%) 9,467 (10.8%) Recovered cases 77,750 (87.2%) 76,909 (87.8%) Negative cases 1,270,458 1,264,305 (+6,153) Patients hospitalized 319 326 (-7) COVID-19 patients in ICU 94 97 (-3) Hospital beds available 2,262 (20%) 2,263 (-1) Ever hospitalized 6,332 (7.1%) 6,309 (+23) COVID-19 deaths 1,210 (1.4%) 1,209 (+1)

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

