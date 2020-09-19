Wisconsin DHS reports over 2,000 positive new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row

SATURDAY 9/19/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 99,562 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,241 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 13,671, or 13.7%, are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 12,839, or 13.2%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.

Of the 12,472 test results available today, 18.3% were positive. Yesterday, 19.4% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,325,447 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,425,009 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 342 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 98 are in an ICU. A total of 2,344 hospital beds, or 21% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin seven-day average, courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,241 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.2% have died.

DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Price County is the only county reporting a medium activity level in the state.

Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties are reporting upward trends in activity level. Waupaca County is reporting a downward trend in activity level.

Last week, Brown, Door, Calumet, Green Lake, Oconto, and Outagamie counties reported an upward trend in activity level.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 99,562 97,279 (+2,283) Active cases 13,671 (13.7%) 12,839 (13.2%) Recovered cases 84,632 (85%) 83,184 (85.5%) Negative cases 1,325,447 1,315,258 (+10,189) Patients hospitalized 342 347 (-5) COVID-19 patients in ICU 98 103 (-5) Hospital beds available 2,344 (21%) 2,224 (+120) Ever hospitalized 6,619 (6.6%) 6,569 (+50) COVID-19 deaths 1,241 (1.2%) 1,238 (+3)

