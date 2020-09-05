Wisconsin DHS reports over 80,000 COVID-19 cases within the state

SATURDAY 9/5/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 80,300 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,168 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,961, or 9.9%, are active, according to DHS.
Of the 8,021 test results available today, 11.8% were positive. Yesterday, 12.8% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,217,278 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,297,578 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 302 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 116 are in an ICU. A total of 2,478 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 6,048, or 7.5%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 1,168 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.
DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderate activity level while Menominee County is reporting a moderately high level. Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago counties are reporting an upward trend in activity level. Brown, Green Lake, and Oconto counties are reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|80,300
|79,354 (+946)
|Active cases
|7,961 (9.9%)
|7,954 (10%)
|Recovered cases
|71,153 (88.6%)
|70,229 (88.5%)
|Negative cases
|1,217,278
|1,210,203 (+7,075)
|Patients hospitalized
|302
|293 (+9)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|116
|104 (+12)
|Hospital beds available
|2,478 (22%)
|2,337(-167)
|Ever hospitalized
|6,048 (8%)
|5,998 (+50)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,168 (1.5%)
|1,153 (+15)
Cases by County
Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin
