Wisconsin DHS reports over 80,000 COVID-19 cases within the state

SATURDAY 9/5/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 80,300 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,168 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,961, or 9.9%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 8,021 test results available today, 11.8% were positive. Yesterday, 12.8% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,217,278 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,297,578 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 302 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 116 are in an ICU. A total of 2,478 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 6,048, or 7.5%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,168 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderate activity level while Menominee County is reporting a moderately high level. Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago counties are reporting an upward trend in activity level. Brown, Green Lake, and Oconto counties are reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 80,300 79,354 (+946) Active cases 7,961 (9.9%) 7,954 (10%) Recovered cases 71,153 (88.6%) 70,229 (88.5%) Negative cases 1,217,278 1,210,203 (+7,075) Patients hospitalized 302 293 (+9) COVID-19 patients in ICU 116 104 (+12) Hospital beds available 2,478 (22%) 2,337(-167) Ever hospitalized 6,048 (8%) 5,998 (+50) COVID-19 deaths 1,168 (1.5%) 1,153 (+15)

Cases by County

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

