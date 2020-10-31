Wisconsin DHS reports record-high new positive COVID-19 cases, state totals over 2,000 virus-related deaths

SATURDAY 10/31/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 225,370 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 2,031 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 48,208, or 21.4%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 46,833, or 21.3%, yesterday.

Of the 14,853 test results available today, 35.5% were positive. In total, DHS says 1,826,636 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 2,052,006 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Thursday afternoon, a total of 1,546 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 350 are in an ICU. A total of 1,575 hospital beds, or 14% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently eight patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, up from six yesterday. The first patient was admitted on Oct. 21.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 2,031 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 28, DHS reports that 70 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels, including all Northeast Wisconsin counties.

Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, and Marinette counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Sheboygan counties reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Calumet, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara counties are reporting no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Last week, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Outagamie, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

Oconto County, last week, was reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 225,370 220,092 (+5,278) Active cases 48,208 (21.4%) 46,833 (21.3%) Recovered cases 175,096 (77.7%) 171,252 (77.8%) Negative tests 1,826,636 1,817,061 (+9,575) Patients hospitalized 1,546 1,453 (+93) COVID-19 patients in ICU 350 330 (+20) Hospital beds available 1,575 (14%) 1,523 (+52) Ever hospitalized 11,374 (5%) 11,145 (+229) COVID-19 deaths 2,031 (0.9%) 1,972 (+59) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day prior.

Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 cases

