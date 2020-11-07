Another record-shattering day, 7,065 new positive COVID-19 cases, over 40 virus-related deaths reported in Wisconsin

SATURDAY 11/7/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 263,130 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 2,301 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 57,915, or 22%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 55,684, or 21.7%, yesterday.

Of the 18,928 test results available today, 37.33% were positive. In total, DHS says 1,908,320 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 2,171,450 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Thursday afternoon, a total of 1,787 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 385 are in an ICU. A total of 1,257 hospital beds, or 11% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently five patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, down from six yesterday. The first patient was admitted on Oct. 21.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 2,301 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 4, DHS reports that all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Just one county – Langlade County – is reporting a shrinking trajectory of its COVID-19 activity level.

Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, and Waushara counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, and Marinette counties reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Brown, Calumet, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Calumet, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Outagamie, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties, last week, reported a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 263,130 249,924 (+7,065) Active cases 57,915 (22%) 54,326 (21.7%) Recovered cases 202,879 (77.1%) 193,369 (77.4%) Negative tests 1,908,320 1,881,813 (+11,863) Patients hospitalized 1,787 1,747 (+40) COVID-19 patients in ICU 385 360 (+25) Hospital beds available 1,257 (11%) 1,336 (-79) Ever hospitalized 12,727 (4.8%) 12,554 (+173) COVID-19 deaths 2,301 (0.9%) 2,256 (+45) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day prior.

Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 cases

Latest Stories