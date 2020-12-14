Wisconsin DHS reports two-day decrease in new positive COVID-19 cases and deaths

MONDAY 12/14/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 438,895 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 4,068 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 44,749, 10.2%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 45,987, 10.5%, yesterday.

Of the 7,350 test results available today, 28.87% were positive. In total, DHS says 2,255,994 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 2,694,889 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of yesterday afternoon, a total of 1,427 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 318 are in an ICU. A total of 1,976 hospital beds, or 18% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently six patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, down from seven yesterday. Since Oct. 21, the alternative care facility has seen 156 total patients.

Wisconsin has seen 4,068 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 9, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a very high COVID-19 case activity level – including six Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high case activity levels.

Fond du Lac county is reporting critically high level of COVId-19 case activity and a growing trajectory in disease activity.

Last week, no Northeast Wisconsin counties reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 disease activity.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing critically high case activity levels, only Menominee county is reporting no significant change.

Last week, Kewaunee and Marinette counties reported no significant change in disease activity.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels, Brown, Calumet, Door, Manitowoc, Oconto, Outagamie, and Sheboygan counties are reporting no significant change in disease activity.

This week, counties reporting no significant change of COVID-19 case activity level are Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, and Winnebago counties.

This week, of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing critically high case activity levels, Shawano and Waupaca counties are reporting shrinking disease activity.

One Wisconsin county is reporting a high case activity level – Waushara County.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

