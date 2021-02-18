Wisconsin DHS to launch COVID-19 vaccine registry site March 1

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced a COVID-19 vaccine registry.

The new service will provide a central location to keep people informed about where they can get vaccinated and let them schedule an appointment.

However, the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry will not be a comprehensive resource for all vaccination options -but only for those who opt-in. Health care systems, pharmacies and local health departments may already have their own registration and scheduling software.

“It will make it easier for the public to get vaccinated, and assist vaccinators in tracking available supply. It is important to remember that the vaccine supply in Wisconsin is extremely limited and that most people will not be able to get appointments to be vaccinated right away,” says Governor Tony Evers.

The registry will require people to answer several questions to determine if they are in one of the groups eligible for the vaccine at that time.

If they are not eligible or no appointments are available, they will be placed on a waiting list.

Appointments can only be made through this system in communities with vaccinators who are using the vaccine registry.