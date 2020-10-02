Wisconsin doctor on Trump COVID-19 diagnosis: ‘The virus doesn’t respect anyone’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – President Trump was slated to visit Green Bay on Saturday, but that event has since been canceled after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

WFRV Local 5 spoke with a local health expert about what the test result means for Pres. Trump.

“Because of his age, 74, and his body, he has about a 5% chance of dying because of the virus,” Aurora BayCare Pulmonologist Dr. Raul Mendoza. “The other side of the coin is good news – he has a 95% chance to do well which is the majority of people. But certainly, I wouldn’t like to enter that lottery. I would never buy a ticket on that lottery of dying because of COVID.”

As of Friday afternoon, White House physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, revealed the commander-in-chief received a dose of an experimental antibody cocktail by Regeneron that is in clinical trials.

As of Friday afternoon, Pres. Trump is traveling to a military hospital to stay for a “few days.”

Dr. Mendoza says anyone in close proximity to Pres. Trump or the First Lady for at least 15 minutes indoors should quarantine for 14 days in case they’re positive. Once confirmed, if they have coronavirus, they should isolate for at least 10 days or until all symptoms have stopped.

Other U.S. officials who have been tested and received positive results include:

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah, who attended a White House Supreme Court event

Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins, who attended a White House Supreme Court event

“This is a pandemic,” Dr. Mendoza says. “What we know now is the virus doesn’t respect anyone. Any skin color, political view, money. It can impact anyone.”

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife were also tested for coronavirus – they received negative results. Joe and Jill Biden, as well as Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were also tested and received negative results.

Dr. Mendoza says the important thing now for officials to do is conduct contact tracing for anyone who may have been in contact with those who have tested positive.

“They need to trace back from two days before testing was positive or the onset of symptoms and see which persons who have been in contact with the president, who has been in contact with the first lady, who has been in contact with Miss Hicks, and trace that back and tell those people to stay in quarantine.”

“It’s a lot of work,” Dr. Mendoza continues. “This is a small group of people but it’s, I’m pretty sure, he was in a fundraiser in New Jersey so those people will have to be in quarantine for 14 days until they have symptoms or not.”

Dr. Mendoza explains that no event – whether it is a rally or not – is “a good idea.”

“I’ve been saying all along, any crowds, it could be any political party, or the reason, it could be a concert, a family reunion, could be a political rally – right now, when we have that many positive cases in the community, it is just not a good idea. It shouldn’t just apply to political rallies, it should apply to everyone.”

He continues, saying, “If you have plans this weekend and you are going to get together with more than six people, I ask everyone to please reconsider.”

Fox Valley public health officers have issued a Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alert. The alert is in response to an increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths.

“What I want to reaffirm is that every public place adhere to protocols to prevent this,” Dr. Mendoza remarks. “We should learn from this and what we should learn is that testing just doesn’t do it. We need to do simple practices, keep six feet from people, stay away from people and put your mask on, frequent hand washing, and if you feel ill, stay home and get tested. Very simple.”