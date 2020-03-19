Wisconsin DOT suspending all public meetings, open houses due to coronavirus

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is temporarily suspending all public involvement meetings and open houses for design and construction projects effective immediately.
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
According to WisDOT, the decision follows the public health directive to avoid meetings of 10 or more people as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19.
WisDOT says it is reviewing options for alternative meeting formats and that projects will continue to rely on public input to take shape and move forward.
