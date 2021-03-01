Wisconsin drops to under 7.5k active cases, over 550k have recovered

MONDAY 3/1/2021 1:50 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 563,960 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,425 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,417 (1.3%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 7,721 (1.4%) yesterday.

A total of 3,193,890 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 3,134 test results available today, 9.83% were positive. DHS says 2,629,622 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 290 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 73 are in an ICU. A total of 2,500 hospital beds, or 23% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases564,268563,960 (+308)
Active cases7,417 (1.3%)7,721 (1.4%)
Recovered cases550,280 (97.5%)549,668 (97.5%)
Negative tests2,629,6222,626,796 (+2,826)
Patients hospitalized290304 (-14)
COVID-19 patients in ICU7389 (-16)
Hospital beds available 2,500 (23%)2,249 (+251)
Ever hospitalized26,158 (4.6%)26,127 (+31)
COVID-19 deaths6,425 (1.1%)6,412 (+13)
NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Feb. 23, a total of 1,625,875 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 1,436,450 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS
As of Wednesday, Feb. 24, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels, none are reporting growing, shrinking, or no significant change in disease activity.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Menominee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

Counties shrinking in high case activity levels are Brown, Manitowoc, and Oconto.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

