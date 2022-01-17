Wisconsin exceeds 1.2 million COVID cases, 70k+ new cases since Friday

Daily COVID-19 numbers

MONDAY 1/17/2022 1:51 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,210,198 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 10,540 total COVID-19 deaths.

DHS has updated the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS) to allow positive COVID-19 test results to be automatically imported into the system. As a result of this process, DHS officials say they expect COVID-19 data to be temporarily elevated over the next few days.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 26,401 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta) and 1,027 cases of B.1.1.529/BA.1 (Omicron).

﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases1,210,1981,139,933 (+70,265)
Received one dose of vaccine3,665,812 (62.8%)3,659,548 (62.7%)
Fully vaccinated3,427,653 (58.8%)3,423,340 (58.7%)
COVID-19 deaths10,54010,486 (+54)
Ever hospitalized54,27153,514 (+757)
NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 2,166 patients. Of those, 474 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 21.6% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports 8,876,867 vaccines and 1,782,820 booster doses have been administered in WI as of Jan. 17.

As of Wednesday, January 12, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, all 72 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, while no counties are in the very high, high, medium, or low range.

Of critically high counties in Northeast Wisconsin, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago County are seeing growth.

Menominee County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county seeing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are shrinking in critically high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high, high, medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

