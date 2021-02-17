Wisconsin exceeds 1 million vaccines administered, over 540k recovered

WEDNESDAY 2/17/2021 1:51 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 556,989 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,214 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 10,092 (1.8%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 10,312 (1.9%) yesterday.

A total of 3,132,015 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 4,885 test results available today, 13.45% were positive. DHS says 2,575,026 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 411 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 117 are in an ICU. A total of 2,088 hospital beds, or 19% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 556,989 556,332 (+657) Active cases 10,092 (1.8%) 10,312 (1.9%) Recovered cases 540,524 (97.1%) 539,657 (97.0%) Negative tests 2,575,026 2,570,798 (+4,228) Patients hospitalized 411 413 (-2) COVID-19 patients in ICU 117 118 (-1) Hospital beds available 2,088 (19%) 2,298 (-210) Ever hospitalized 25,498 (4.6%) 25,422 (+76) COVID-19 deaths 6,214 (1.1%) 6,204 (+10) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Feb. 16, a total of 1,410,300 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 1,023,576 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS

As of Wednesday, Feb. 10, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels, none are reporting growing disease activity.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are experiencing no significant change in very high disease activity.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties that are shrinking in very high case activity levels is Calumet County.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

Counties shrinking in high case activity levels are Brown, Outagamie, and Winnebago.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.