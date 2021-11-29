Wisconsin exceeds 870k total COVID cases, over 46k total cases ever hospitalized

MONDAY 11/29/2021 1:53 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 870,249 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 8,973 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,742 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 77 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 17,797 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 301 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 870,249 864,190 (+6,059) Received one dose of vaccine N/A 3,426,872 (58.9%) Fully vaccinated N/A 3,259,843 (56.0%) COVID-19 deaths 8,973 8,964 (+9) Ever hospitalized 46,073 45,806 (+267) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

DHS is working to resolve an error and will update the Hospital data as soon as it is available. Currently, the data update is from Nov. 17.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 1,110 patients. Of those, 302 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 10.8% of hospitalized COVID patients.

As of Nov. 26, the DHS reports, 7,615,761 vaccines and 972,208 booster doses have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, November 24, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 30 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 42 are in very high levels, while no counties are in the high, medium, or low range.

Two Northeast Wisconsin counties – Brown County and Waupaca County – are seeing growth in critically high case activity levels.

Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing no significant change in critically high levels are Calumet, Manitowoc, and Outagamie County.

Of Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in critically high case activity levels, Marinette County is the only county seeing a decline in cases.

Kewaunee County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county seeing growth in very high case activity levels.

Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing no significant change in very high case activity levels – Door, Green Lake, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago County.

One Northeast Wisconsin county, Fond du Lac County, is shrinking in very high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high, medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.