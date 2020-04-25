Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors in need of supplies, volunteers to keep up with demand

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Kenneth Corry stopped by the Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors‘ Zone 4 hub Friday afternoon.

“We’re picking up 250 masks so we can distribute out to our clients that are in desperate need,” the board member for Operation Community Care said.

That’s just one of many groups benefiting from the Face Mask Warriors’ mission.

“Zone four has gotten 133,000 masks into the hands of healthcare providers, first responders, and the most vulnerable people,” Liz Benecke, Zone 4 Coordinator for the Wisconsin Face Mask Warrior said.

Zone 4 covers Brown County and 10 surrounding counties in Northeast Wisconsin, an area where demand for face masks is continuing to rise.

“The current need is great,” Benecke said. “With the increase in Covid cases, especially directly right in our area, most of the hospitals did reach out asking for an increased amount of the masks.”

They asked for 16,000 masks in all, to help protect those on the frontlines.

“Many facilities are using these as their primary masks,” Benecke explained.

She explained that each mask distributed by the Face Mask Warriors is handmade locally.

“They come with elastic or ties, and then they also have a filter pocket so a filter can be inserted for another layer of protection,” she said.

To keep up with current demand, they’re in need of supplies, like fabric, elastic, thread, and bias tape.

The Warriors are also in desperate need of volunteers.

“If you can sew, we need you to be sewing and dropping off at our locations so we can get these orders out,” Benecke said. “If people can’t sew, we have things that you can do. They can drive, they can make bias tape.”

There’s all kinds of things anyone in the area can do to help get masks to those on the frontline.

“We appreciate the community stepping up and all the donations,” Dr. David Brooks, ThedaCare Medical Director of Infectious Disease told Local 5, “the making of the masks, there’s just been a lot of support and that’s how we get through things in Wisconsin.”

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW YOU CAN HELP.