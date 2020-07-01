Wisconsin Farmers offered 24/7 Farmer Wellness Hotline

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin farmers facing increased stress and challenges can now access free and confidential counseling resources to increase their mental health during these unprecedented times.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Farm Center is offering Wisconsin farmers a 24/7 Farmer Wellness Hotline to receive immediate and in-the-moment care from licensed mental health professionals.

Farm Center Director Jayne Krull said, “The 24/7 Farmer Counseling Hotline is available around the clock as a welcoming ear for farmers who need to talk through a challenging time in their life…We hope that this initial pilot program will help us better understand whether a 24/7 hotline and tele-counseling are viable tools for our farmers with mental health needs.”

Farm center officials shared that in addition to the Farmer Wellness hotline, they will also offer farmers the option to schedule ongoing telehealth counseling sessions from a contracted licensed counselor or request to meet with a local provider.

The 24/7 Farmer Wellness Hotline can be reached at 1-888-901-2558.

To learn more about the 24/7 Farmer Wellness Hotline or for more mental health resources provided by the Farm Center visit, FarmCenter.wi.gov.

