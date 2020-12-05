Wisconsin flags at half-staff to honor nurse, EMT

Coronavirus

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Flags in Wisconsin are being flown at half-staff Saturday to honor a nurse and fire department EMT who died from complications of COVID-19.  

Gov. Tony Evers an executive order to honor Kelly Raether. Flags in the state are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday.

The 42-year-old Raether died on Nov. 26. Her sister, Kari Raether, said Kelly Raether was exposed to the virus in the line of duty for the Ixonia Fire Department and was sick for about a month before she died. Raether taught nursing students at Carroll University in Waukesha.

