Wisconsin GOP senator, critic of mask mandates has COVID-19

Coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of the Wisconsin Legislature’s most conservative lawmakers and a vocal opponent of mask and vaccine mandates has tested positive for COVID-19.

State Sen. André Jacque was at a hospital Monday with pneumonia. Jacque is from De Pere.

The Republican testified at a packed Capitol hearing Wednesday during which he didn’t wear a mask. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Tuesday that Jacque tested positive last week.

Jacque hasn’t responded to a text message seeking comment, but in an email sent by his spokesman, he says some of his family members also tested positive.

He says he has been largely asymptomatic but is suffering from fatigue.

Jacque was in Little Chute back in June to moderate the Outagamie County Landfill expansion.

