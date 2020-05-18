Wisconsin governor announces $75 million grant initiative for small businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced $75 million in assistance for small businesses as part of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s “We’re All In” initiative.

Officials say the initiative is a comprehensive effort to celebrate and assist Wisconsin small businesses get back on their feet and support best practices to keep businesses, consumers, employees, and communities safe.

“We’re All In” is largely funded by federal dollars from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Gov. Evers says the initiative will provide direct assistance to small businesses most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The $2,500 cash grants will assist with costs of business interruption or for health and safety improvements, wages and salaries, rent, mortgages, and inventory, according to the governor. Business will be able to apply for grant assistance early next month.

“Wisconsinites have done an incredible job of banding together throughout this crisis and it’s more important than ever for us to continue respecting each other, supporting each other, holding each other accountable and protecting those who are vulnerable,” Gov. Evers said. “We are still encouraging people to stay home as much as possible, practice physical distancing and good hygiene, and take protective measures like wearing a mask in public, but as more businesses continue to reopen around the state, we need to go all in on doing this together.”

Grant recipients will become We’re All In businesses by committing to safety protocols and using them in their shops, cafes and places of work to protect their customers, employees, and communities. This network of Main Street businesses will form the backbone of the We’re All In initiative, along with support from major Wisconsin businesses, communities, and other associations.

“These grants will help businesses in the short term, and we need Wisconsinites to join our long-term economic recovery by supporting those small businesses as patrons and customers,” Gov. Evers continued. “We know that folks need to feel safe and confident as employees and consumers for this to work, so that is why we need to be all in together.”



According to Gov. Evers, the We’re All In initiative will include:

Grants in the amount of $2,500 to small businesses with 20 or fewer full-time employees impacted by COVID-19 that have not already received WEDC COVID-19 assistance. Up to 30,000 businesses may receive grants. More details about the program will be available later this month with businesses able to apply for grant assistance in June. A series of guides for businesses looking to implement best practices to keep employees, customers, and communities safe throughout the COVID-19 crisis. These guides are an essential part of the We’re All In program and were developed in consultation with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Department of Tourism, Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Department of Safety and Professional Services, as well as industry leaders and public health experts throughout the state. They are found on WEDC’s website. Ethnic Minority Emergency Grants, which provide $2 million in grants for ethnically diverse Wisconsin micro-businesses who suffered losses due to the pandemic. The grants are aimed at sole proprietorships or businesses with five or fewer employees that have not received assistance under either SB 20/20 program or SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program. One thousand grants of $2,000 each will be administered in partnership with Wisconsin’s 19 ethnic and minority chambers of commerce. More details are available here. An integrated public information campaign promoting We’re All In businesses and social practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and celebrate Wisconsin’s diverse and strong economy.

“With its comprehensive approach that looks at businesses’ immediate and long-term needs, We’re All In will provide both the ‘starter fluid’ to restart our state’s economic engine and a road map to recovery,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes.

