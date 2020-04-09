Wisconsin governor announces construction of alternative care facility at State Fair Park

FILE – In this Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holds a press conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin policymakers scrambled Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to help displaced workers, shuttered bars and restaurants, and others reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, including asking the federal government for more medical equipment and seeking loans to help small businesses survive. Gov. Evers, a Democrat, was to speak with Republican legislative leaders about his plan for a far-reaching emergency package of legislation to help those struggling with the outbreak. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File)

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced that the Army Corp of Engineers has officially been engaged by his administration and has already begun mobilizing at the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park to begin the development of an alternative care facility in response to the spread of the coronavirus. The Army Corp of Engineers has partnered with states throughout the country to build ACFs to support existing, local medical infrastructures in response to the spread of the virus.

“We are extremely appreciative of FEMA and the Army Corp of Engineers for their responsiveness as we continue to see an increase in the number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “This alternative care facility will be a critical addition to the southeastern region of our state and will be essential to continuing to ensure our healthcare systems are not overwhelmed.”

To construct the facility, the Army Corp of Engineers signed a contract with Gilbane, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A number of local subcontractors have also signed-on to assist in constructing the ACF at Wisconsin State Fair Park, including:

HGA (Design)

Johnson Controls

Staff Electric

F. Ahern

Hetzel Sanfillipo

According to Gov. Evers, additional details regarding facility operations, acuity level, and patient capacity will be shared as they become available.

“I want to also share my sincere gratitude to the Wisconsin State Fair Park leadership, including CEO Kathleen O’Leary and Chairman John Yingling,” said Gov. Evers. “Their willingness to open their doors to support the region’s residents during what may be these folks’ darkest hours, is exactly the kind of servant leadership that illustrates how Wisconsin’s best are stepping up and in to respond to COVID-19.”

Gov. Evers is encouraging all Wisconsinites to stay at home as much as possible and to continue practicing social distancing good hand hygiene in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday morning, Gov. Evers order the closure of 40 state parks, forests, and recreational areas, including High Cliff State Park in Sherwood.

