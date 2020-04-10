Wisconsin governor announces state seeking volunteers to support healthcare system

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced that Wisconsin is seeking volunteers to support the state’s healthcare system during the coronavirus pandemic, encouraging active and retired healthcare professionals and those who wish to help in non-clinical support positions to sign up to volunteer through the Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry (WEAVR).

“We are creating a wide network of volunteers to increase capacity at hospitals and clinics across Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “Our top priority is to make sure there are enough resources to care for the growing number of people who require hospitalization or other healthcare interventions because of this pandemic.”

According to Gov. Evers, the number of patients in Wisconsin who need treatment for coronavirus is expected to surge in the coming weeks. He goes on to explain that by building a network of available volunteers now will reduce the hardships on hospitals and clinics in the future.

Both active and retired healthcare professionals can volunteer for critical clinical roles by entering their information into the WEAVR, a secure, password-protected, web-based volunteer registration system for healthcare and behavioral health professionals. Individuals who are not licensed professionals are also encouraged to sign up to volunteer for non-clinical support positions.

Volunteers will be assigned to locations across Wisconsin to support ongoing efforts related to the coronavirus national emergency. Those who are willing to travel should note that when they sign up. All volunteers should also be aware that they will be required to complete a background check.

