Wisconsin governor announces ‘turn of the dial,’ expands nonessential business options

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced “another turn of the dial” in allowing nonessential businesses to reopen.
Under the Order to Turn the Dial signed by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, nonessential businesses can do curbside drop-off of goods and animals.
According to Gov. Evers, the order allows businesses like dog groomers, small engine repair shops, upholstery businesses, and others to safely open. The order also allows outdoor recreational rentals, such as boats, golf carts, kayaks, ATVs, and other similar recreational vehicles. Additionally, automatic or self-service car washes would be able to operate.
All of these businesses must operate free of contact with customers by providing payment options online or over the phone, enact proper disinfecting practices, and operations must be able to be performed by one staff member.
“No one wants to reopen our economy as much as I do, and we’re working to do everything we can to make sure we can do so as soon as we safely and responsibly can. That’s why today we announced a new order that, coupled with our Safer at Home order that went into effect last week, turns the dial a notch by allowing non-essential businesses to do more than they were able to do before,” said Gov. Evers. “This order means that every business across our state can do things like deliveries, mailings, curbside pick-up and drop-off, and it’s an important step in making sure that while folks are staying safer at home, they can also continue to support small businesses across our state.”
Last week, the extension of the Safer at Home order went into effect, allowing golf courses to open and businesses to offer curbside pick-up. Construction businesses doing aesthetic or operation construction work done by one person could also restart. Public libraries can now offer curbside pick-up. Arts and crafts stores can offer expanded curbside pick-up of materials necessary to make face masks. Landscaping businesses can do aesthetic or optional lawn care so long as it is done by a single employee.
The latest order goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29. The Badger Bounce Back plan and the Safer at Home order remain in effect under this order.
