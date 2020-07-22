Wisconsin governor calls for additional cuts to state spending

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is calling for additional cuts to state spending due to coronavirus.

According to a release, Gov. Evers has directed the Department of Administration (DOA) to work with state agencies to identify $250 million in cost savings for the current fiscal year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on our nation, state, communities, businesses, and families,” said Gov. Evers. “All state and local governments are now experiencing the difficult balance of providing vital services to residents in crisis while also managing tough fiscal realities. While I am still hopeful that the federal government will adopt further bipartisan proposals to stabilize funding for state and local services, in the face of continued inaction and uncertainty, the unfortunate reality is that we must take these steps and make more significant cuts.”

The release says the cuts are intended to ensure Wisconsin is in a stronger position to weather revenue impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic while ensuring critical services remain accessible to Wisconsinites.

Earlier this year, Gov. Evers ordered a five percent cut in state spending in response to COVID-19.

“We have hard and urgent decisions before us, but I have full confidence that my colleagues will rise to the challenge the governor presents us with today,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “And, we know that Wisconsinites are depending on us to do the right thing. The right thing financially and the right thing to provide support during these uncertain times.”

Officials say the DOA and state agencies will follow “North Star Values” to identify cost savings as they did earlier this year. This means ensuring Wisconsinites have relevant, quality, and timely services and that their tax dollars are invested in ways that benefit their communities.

Latest Stories