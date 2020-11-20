Wisconsin governor calls meeting on coronavirus with GOP leaders ‘productive’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A spokeswoman for Gov. Tony Evers’ says a virtual meeting with Republican legislative leaders to discuss COVID-19 relief efforts was “productive.”

The meeting on Friday was Evers’ first with newly-elected Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and his first since May with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

It comes as the coronavirus continues to ravage the state, with hospitals at or near capacity.

The head of the Wisconsin Hospital Association on Thursday urged Evers and Republicans to work together urgently to avoid the crisis becoming a catastrophe.

Hospital Association President Eric Borgerding wrote Thursday to Evers and both Republican and Democratic legislative leaders.

He says the governor and lawmakers should take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19, address immediate hospital bed shortages and staffing needs, create alternative care facilities and expand contact tracing.

Evers put forward a half-billion dollar COVID-19 relief bill this week.