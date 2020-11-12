Wisconsin governor, DHS give Nov. 12 COVID-19 update

(WFRV) - Wisconsin's governor and top health officials are asking residents to adjust their holiday plans in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I know this upcoming holiday season is going to be especially tough,” Governor Tony Evers said during a Thursday briefing. “But the actions we take now will ensure that we can celebrate together once this pandemic is over. Folks, I am asking everyone to come together and take the steps needed to slow the spread of this virus. In doing so, we can protect our loved ones and save lives.”