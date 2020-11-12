Wisconsin governor, DHS give Nov. 12 COVID-19 update

(WFRV) – State officials will provide an update on Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:
- Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.
This is Gov. Evers’ first briefing since he signed an Executive Order asking Wisconsinites to stay home amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations.
