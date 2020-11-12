Wisconsin governor, DHS urge residents to adjust holiday plans following COVID-19 record-setting day

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s governor and top health officials are asking residents to adjust their holiday plans in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I know this upcoming holiday season is going to be especially tough,” Governor Tony Evers said during a Thursday briefing. “But the actions we take now will ensure that we can celebrate together once this pandemic is over. Folks, I am asking everyone to come together and take the steps needed to slow the spread of this virus. In doing so, we can protect our loved ones and save lives.”

DHS reports that, since early September, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by more than 433% while the seven-day average of new confirmed cases has increased by more than 500%.

Gov. Evers recently signed an Executive Order urging Wisconsinites to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Our hospitals are overwhelmed, our health care workers are exhausted, and too many families have lost a loved one. Wisconsin is at a critical juncture right now,” says DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “But that doesn’t mean we have to choose between celebrating the holidays and the virus. By adapting plans to align with public health guidelines, we can still celebrate the holidays while reducing the burden of COVID-19 in our communities.”

Some of the holiday recommendations include:

Sharing meals with people who live in your household.

Preparing meals or treats and delivering to loved ones in a way that avoids contact.

Having virtual gatherings with friends and family.

Shopping online or ordering delivery.

Watching sports, events, or parades from home.

Wisconsin added a record 7,497 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the cumulative state total to 293,388.