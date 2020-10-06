Wisconsin governor directs DHS to limit indoor public gatherings

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s governor has directed Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an order limiting indoor public gatherings.

A Tuesday release says Emergency Order #3 limits indoor public gatherings to no more than 25% of a room or building’s total occupancy.

The directive goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, and will remain in effect until Friday, Nov. 6. It applies to any gatherings at locations that are open to the public such as stores, restaurants, and other businesses that allow public entry, as well as spaces with ticketed events.

“We’re in a crisis right now and need to immediately change our behavior to save lives,” said Gov. Evers. “We are continuing to experience a surge in cases and many of our hospitals are overwhelmed, and I believe limiting indoor public gatherings will help slow the spread of this virus. Folks, we need your help and we need all Wisconsinites to work together during this difficult time. The sooner we get control of this virus, the sooner our economy, communities, and state can bounce back.”

Read the full order here

“The unfortunate reality is this: the disease activity level of COVID-19 in Wisconsin is so high that going to a gathering puts you at very high risk of exposure,” said DHS Secretary-designee Palm. “We know gatherings are a key way this virus spreads, so we must act to limit indoor gatherings to stop the spread, reduce illness, and save lives.”

According to this order, “Public gathering means an indoor event, convening, or collection of individuals, whether planned or spontaneous, that is open to the public and brings together people who are not part of the same household in a single room.”

Under this order, affected places include rooms within a business location, store, or facility that allow members of the public to enter and ticketed events where tickets are available for free or by purchase.

Businesses not considered open to the public – and not limited by this order – include office spaces, manufacturing plants, and other facilities accessible only by employees or authorized personnel; invitation-only events that exclude uninvited guests; and private residences, except those open to the public during an event that allows entrance to any individual, such as public gatherings.

The following are exempt from limitations on public gatherings:

Child care settings, including all licensed and certified child care providers who provide care for any age or ages of children up to 13 years of age or children with disabilities up to 19

years of age; Head Start and Early Head Start programs; programs providing before or after school care or virtual learning support during the school day.

years of age; Head Start and Early Head Start programs; programs providing before or after school care or virtual learning support during the school day. Placements for children in out-of-home care, including but not limited to residential care centers, group homes, foster homes, and shelter care; overnight service providers for homeless and runaway youth.

4K-12 schools.

Institutions of higher education.

Health care and public health operations

Human services operations

Public Infrastructure operations

State and local government operations and facilities, including polling locations.

Churches and other places of religious worship.

Political rallies, demonstrations, and other speech protected by the First Amendment.

State facilities under the control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Wisconsin Legislature.

Federal facilities under the control of the federal government.

Tribal members within the boundaries of their Tribal reservations and federal land held in trust for any one of the 11 federally recognized Tribes in Wisconsin, but Tribal members may be subject to restrictions by Tribal authorities.

Officials say Wisconsinites should take the following steps to stay safe and help stop the spread of COVID-19: Stay home whenever possible; Wear a mask; Wash your hands frequently; If you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19, get tested; Get the flu shot to help reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic; Challenge misinformation and talk to friends and families about the importance of these safety precautions.

