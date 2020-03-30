Wisconsin governor, health officials to discuss state’s response to coronavirus, testing process

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers will participate in a media briefing on Monday, March 30, at 1:30 p.m. with Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard.
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
Topics to be discussed include the state’s response to coronavirus in Wisconsin, the testing process, and additional steps Wisconsinites can take to avoid illness.
WFRV Local 5 will stream the full briefing above.
Here are some of the latest news regarding Gov. Evers and the coronavirus:
