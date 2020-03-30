Wisconsin governor, health officials to discuss state’s response to coronavirus, testing process

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. Evers said Thursday, March 14, that the state budget he proposed is “pretty close” to not raising taxes, even though it would increase them by $1.3 billion over two years. Evers, in an interview on WTMJ radio, said that there “may be some small tax increases.” The comments drew an incredulous reaction from Republican legislative leaders.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers will participate in a media briefing on Monday, March 30, at 1:30 p.m. with Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard.

Topics to be discussed include the state’s response to coronavirus in Wisconsin, the testing process, and additional steps Wisconsinites can take to avoid illness.

Here are some of the latest news regarding Gov. Evers and the coronavirus:

