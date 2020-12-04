Wisconsin governor makes plea for federal money, vaccine to fight virus

FILE – In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. A panel of U.S. advisers will meet this week to recommend who should be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine. Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people age 65 and older. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is telling President Donald Trump and the state’s congressional delegation that Wisconsin needs $466 million by April to pay for vaccine distribution, coronavirus testing, contact tracing, hospitals and a public health awareness campaign.

The Democratic governor made the plea Thursday as talks continued with Republican state lawmakers on coronavirus proposals, but with no agreement or immediate action in sight.

Evers also wrote to the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services asking that Wisconsin be prioritized for vaccine distribution so the state’s 450,000 health care workers can be vaccinated. Wisconsin reported 4,618 new cases Thursday, bringing the total to 399,708.