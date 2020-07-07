(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and other state officials will participate in a media briefing to provide an update on Wisconsin’s coronavirus response.
Gov. Evers will be joined by
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
You can catch the full briefing above starting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Latest Stories
- You may get to see a new comet with only the naked eye
- Prohibited invasive plant found in Oconto County
- Plan to distribute PPE to Wisconsin schools, food processors, and businesses announced
- WATCH: Wisconsin governor, officials hold July 7 COVID-19 briefing
- Dane County releases order requiring face coverings