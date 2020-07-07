WATCH: Wisconsin governor, officials hold July 7 COVID-19 briefing

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and other state officials will participate in a media briefing to provide an update on Wisconsin’s coronavirus response.

Gov. Evers will be joined by

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

You can catch the full briefing above starting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

