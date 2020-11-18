LIVE NOW: Wisconsin governor to declare new state of emergency, extend mask mandate

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers is declaring a new state of emergency and extending Public Health Emergency #1, which extends the mask mandate until January 2021.

Wisconsin’s current public health emergency is set to expire Saturday, Nov. 21.

“It’s clear, based on where we’re heading, we cannot afford to stop or have a gap in some of the only mitigation methods we still have in place,” Gov. Evers says.

The governor says he will declare a new state of emergency this week and extending Wisconsin’s public health emergency until January 2021.

Emergency Order #1 will also be extended. Under this order, face coverings are required in public places.

The public health emergency and the order requiring masks are being challenged in the state Supreme Court.

Gov. Evers says Republicans in the legislature support these lawsuits.

“I am also, once again, calling on Republicans to withdraw their support for this lawsuit and to publicly support our new public health emergency and face-covering order.”

Gov. Evers and other state officials participated in a media briefing, seen above, on Wednesday.