WATCH: Wisconsin governor, officials to hold Aug. 21 COVID-19 briefing

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will participate in a briefing to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Gov. Evers will be joined by

  • Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
  • Traci DeSalvo, Acting Director, Bureau of Communicable Diseases  
  • Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

The full briefing will be streamed above at 1:30 p.m.

State regulators recently extended a ban on utility disconnections in Wisconsin during the coronavirus pandemic. It will temporarily prevent more than 93,000 customers from losing their utility service next month.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021