WATCH: Wisconsin governor, officials to hold Aug. 21 COVID-19 briefing

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will participate in a briefing to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.
Gov. Evers will be joined by
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Traci DeSalvo, Acting Director, Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
The full briefing will be streamed above at 1:30 p.m.
State regulators recently extended a ban on utility disconnections in Wisconsin during the coronavirus pandemic. It will temporarily prevent more than 93,000 customers from losing their utility service next month.
