WATCH: Wisconsin governor, officials to hold Aug. 21 COVID-19 briefing

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will participate in a briefing to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Gov. Evers will be joined by

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Traci DeSalvo, Acting Director, Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

The full briefing will be streamed above at 1:30 p.m.

State regulators recently extended a ban on utility disconnections in Wisconsin during the coronavirus pandemic. It will temporarily prevent more than 93,000 customers from losing their utility service next month.

