1  of  2
Live Now
GOV. EVERS, DHS WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS UPDATE George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis

Wisconsin governor, officials to participate in COVID-19 briefing

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and other state officials will participate in a briefing to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Evers will be joined by:

  • Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services 
  • Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases   
  • Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
  • Patricia Golden, DO, Ascension Medical Group, Milwaukee

The full briefing can be viewed above starting at 1:30 p.m.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"