Wisconsin governor, officials to participate in COVID-19 briefing

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and other state officials will participate in a briefing to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Evers will be joined by:

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

Patricia Golden, DO, Ascension Medical Group, Milwaukee

The full briefing can be viewed above starting at 1:30 p.m.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5