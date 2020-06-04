Wisconsin governor, officials to participate in COVID-19 briefing

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and other state officials will participate in a briefing to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Evers will be joined by:
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
- Patricia Golden, DO, Ascension Medical Group, Milwaukee
The full briefing can be viewed above starting at 1:30 p.m.