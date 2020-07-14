Wisconsin governor, officials to provide July 14 COVID-19 update

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and other state officials will participate in a July 14 media briefing to provide an update on Wisconsin’s coronavirus response.

Gov. Evers will be joined by:

  • Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services 
  • Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases   
  • Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

The full media briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.

