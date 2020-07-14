Wisconsin governor, officials to provide July 14 COVID-19 update

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and other state officials will participate in a July 14 media briefing to provide an update on Wisconsin’s coronavirus response.

Gov. Evers will be joined by:

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

The full media briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.

