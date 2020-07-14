Wisconsin governor, officials to provide July 14 COVID-19 update

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and other state officials will participate in a July 14 media briefing to provide an update on Wisconsin’s coronavirus response.
Gov. Evers will be joined by:
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
The full media briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.
