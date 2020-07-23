Wisconsin governor, officials to provide July 23 update on COVID-19 response

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and other state officials will provide an update on Wisconsin’s coronavirus response.
Gov. Evers will be joined by:
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
The full briefing will be streamed live starting at 1:30 p.m.
