Wisconsin governor orders closure of 40 state parks, forests, recreational areas

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has ordered the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to close 40 state parks, forests, and recreational areas “to protect public health and safety and help flatten the curve.

According to a Thursday morning release, Gov. Evers says the decision was made “due to unprecedented crowds, litter, [and] vandalism” and made “out of an abundance of caution.”

Affected state parks, forests, and recreational areas will close at the end of the day Thursday, April 9, and will remain closed until further notice.

High Cliff State Park in Sherwood is among the 40 affected properties. Here are the other parks, forests, and recreational areas that will close:

Southeast Region:

Big Foot Beach State Park

Harrington Beach State Park

Havenwoods State Forest

Kohler-Andrae State Park

Kettle Moraine State Forest, Lapham Peak

Loew Lake

Mukwonago River, Northern Unit

Pike Lake, Southern Unit

Lakeshore State Park

Richard Bong State Recreational Area

South Central Region:

Aztalan State Park

Belmont Mound State Park

Blue Mound State Park

Cadiz Springs State Recreational Area

Capital Springs State Recreational Area

Cross Plains State Park

Devil’s Lake State Park

Fenley State Recreational Area

Governor Dodge State Park

Governor Nelson State Park

Lake Kegonsa State Park

Lower Wisconsin Riverway

Mackenzie Center

Mirror Lake State Park

Natural Bridge State Park

Nelson Dewey State Park

New Glarus Woods State Park

Rocky Arbor State Park

Sauk Prairie State Recreational Area

Tower Hill State Park

Wyalusing State Park

Yellowstone Lake State Park

Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area,

Pewits Nest State Natural Area

Parfrey’s Glen State Natural Area

Dells of The Wisconsin River State Natural Area

“I wanted to keep state parks open for the public to enjoy during this challenging time which is why outdoor activity is listed as an essential activity under the Safer at Home order,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Unfortunately, growing difficulty with ensuring social distancing compliance, dwindling cleaning supplies and mounting trash are some of the challenges faced by our state parks staff. We have to address the growing public health and safety concern and protect Wisconsinites.”

Fees to get into these state-owned areas had previously been waived. The DNR was encouraging visitors to continue practicing social distancing and to only visit parks close to home rather than traveling to different regions of the state.

