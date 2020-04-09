1  of  58
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum New Hope Center - Chilton NPM Credit Union Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

Wisconsin governor orders closure of 40 state parks, forests, recreational areas

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
High Cliff State Park_1498079089466.jpg

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has ordered the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to close 40 state parks, forests, and recreational areas “to protect public health and safety and help flatten the curve.

According to a Thursday morning release, Gov. Evers says the decision was made “due to unprecedented crowds, litter, [and] vandalism” and made “out of an abundance of caution.”

Affected state parks, forests, and recreational areas will close at the end of the day Thursday, April 9, and will remain closed until further notice.

High Cliff State Park in Sherwood is among the 40 affected properties. Here are the other parks, forests, and recreational areas that will close:

Southeast Region:

  • Big Foot Beach State Park
  • Harrington Beach State Park
  • Havenwoods State Forest
  • Kohler-Andrae State Park
  • Kettle Moraine State Forest, Lapham Peak
  • Loew Lake
  • Mukwonago River, Northern Unit
  • Pike Lake, Southern Unit
  • Lakeshore State Park
  • Richard Bong State Recreational Area

South Central Region:

  • Aztalan State Park
  • Belmont Mound State Park
  • Blue Mound State Park
  • Cadiz Springs State Recreational Area
  • Capital Springs State Recreational Area
  • Cross Plains State Park
  • Devil’s Lake State Park
  • Fenley State Recreational Area
  • Governor Dodge State Park
  • Governor Nelson State Park
  • Lake Kegonsa State Park
  • Lower Wisconsin Riverway
  • Mackenzie Center
  • Mirror Lake State Park
  • Natural Bridge State Park
  • Nelson Dewey State Park
  • New Glarus Woods State Park
  • Rocky Arbor State Park
  • Sauk Prairie State Recreational Area
  • Tower Hill State Park
  • Wyalusing State Park
  • Yellowstone Lake State Park
  • Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area,
  • Pewits Nest State Natural Area
  • Parfrey’s Glen State Natural Area
  • Dells of The Wisconsin River State Natural Area

“I wanted to keep state parks open for the public to enjoy during this challenging time which is why outdoor activity is listed as an essential activity under the Safer at Home order,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Unfortunately, growing difficulty with ensuring social distancing compliance, dwindling cleaning supplies and mounting trash are some of the challenges faced by our state parks staff. We have to address the growing public health and safety concern and protect Wisconsinites.”

Fees to get into these state-owned areas had previously been waived. The DNR was encouraging visitors to continue practicing social distancing and to only visit parks close to home rather than traveling to different regions of the state.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

West De Pere hires Chris Greisen

Thumbnail for the video titled "West De Pere hires Chris Greisen"

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"

Catching up with the Gamblers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with the Gamblers"

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"