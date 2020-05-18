Live Now
Wisconsin governor, other officials to hold May 18 briefing on COVID-19 response

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and additional state officials will participate in a briefing regarding the state’s response to coronavirus Monday afternoon.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Gov. Evers will be joined by:

  • Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services 
  • Missy Hughes, Chief Executive Officer, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
  • Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases   
  • Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor 

WFRV Local 5 will carry the briefing live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

The briefing comes just days after counties and municipalities that issued their own stay-at-home orders rescinded those orders.

