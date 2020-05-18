Wisconsin governor, other officials to hold May 18 briefing on COVID-19 response

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and additional state officials will participate in a briefing regarding the state’s response to coronavirus Monday afternoon.

Gov. Evers will be joined by:

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Missy Hughes, Chief Executive Officer, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

WFRV Local 5 will carry the briefing live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

The briefing comes just days after counties and municipalities that issued their own stay-at-home orders rescinded those orders.

