Wisconsin governor plans statewide address about COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will deliver a statewide address Tuesday night to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Evers’ address will begin at 6:05 p.m.

WFRV Local 5 will stream the full briefing above.

Wisconsin’s governor typically addresses the state regarding COVID-19 during afternoon briefings with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The address comes as Wisconsin’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb, cases exceed 270,000, and virus-related deaths reach 2,329.

A New York Times report shows the U.S. faced one of its worst weeks battling the virus last week as the daily count of cases exceeded 121,000 as 20 states reported new all-time daily highs.

Wisconsin was among those states, reporting a record 7,065 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

There is no word yet on what Gov. Evers will discuss during this address.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: 2020 football bracket breakdown

High School Sports Xtra: Roncalli/Two Rivers soccer, Chris Corrao cap improbable journey with title

High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco, Howards Grove repeat as state champs

High School Sports Xtra: Freedom wins NEC title in Game of the Week

Luxemburg-Casco caps season sweep with second straight state volleyball title

Roncalli/Two Rivers wins first state soccer title in four-year program history