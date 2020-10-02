Wisconsin governor sends ‘best wishes’ to Trump as president begins experiencing ‘mild symptoms’

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s governor has responded to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for coronavirus.

“Kathy and I are sending our best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in their recovery,” Governor Tony Evers tweeted Friday morning.

Kathy and I are sending our best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in their recovery. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) October 2, 2020

Pres. Trump tweeted late Thursday night that he and Melania tested positive for the virus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Both the president and the first lady began self-quarantining Thursday night after receiving word of top White House aide Hope Hicks’ positive test.

Pres. Trump was scheduled to visit Janesville and Green Bay on Saturday.

A sign-making event for Pres. Trump’s Green Bay visit has been canceled, but there has been no official word from his campaign regarding the visits and whether they will be postponed.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted early Friday, saying

“Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.”

Both VP Pence and his wife tested negative for coronavirus on Friday.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, both reacted to the news Friday morning.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery,” Biden tweeted. “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2020

Reports say Biden, who shared the debate stage with Pres. Trump earlier in the week, will be tested for coronavirus.

The Associated Press reports Pres. Trump is experiencing mild symptoms since testing positive but is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering. A White House official said Friday morning that the president was working from the White House residence.

