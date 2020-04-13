Wisconsin governor, state health officials to give update on status of coronavirus pandemic

FILE – In this April 17, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a news conference in Madison, Wisconsin. Evers has re-created Wisconsin’s state pardons board, fulfilling a campaign promise the Democrat made to once again consider granting pardons after Republican Scott Walker halted the process eight years ago. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases, at 1:30 p.m. on Monday for a media briefing to update the status of the state’s coronavirus response.

