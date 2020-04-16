Wisconsin governor, state health officials to give update on status of coronavirus response

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. Evers said Thursday, March 14, that the state budget he proposed is “pretty close” to not raising taxes, even though it would increase them by $1.3 billion over two years. Evers, in an interview on WTMJ radio, said that there “may be some small tax increases.” The comments drew an incredulous reaction from Republican legislative leaders.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers will be joined by other state officials on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to give an update on the status of Wisconsin’s coronavirus response.

The media briefing comes just a day after Gov. Evers signed a bill passed by the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature that clears the way for spending about $2 billion the state is receiving in federal funds.

Gov. Evers will be joined by Secretary-designee Andrea Palm of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Secretary Missy Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases, and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor.

WFRV Local 5 will stream the full briefing above at 1:30 p.m.